Netflix greenlights season 6 of Emily in Paris as Emily finds her way back home

The renewal of Emily in Paris comes just weeks after the fifth season debuted and delivered strong global viewership numbers
Emily in Paris poster
Emily in Paris will continue its journey on Netflix, with the streamer officially renewing the Lily Collins-led romantic dramedy for a sixth season. The announcement comes just weeks after the fifth season debuted and delivered strong global viewership numbers.

Season five clocked an impressive 26.8 million views worldwide within its first 11 days of release, based on 155 million hours watched and a total runtime of five hours and 47 minutes. The solid performance appears to have played a key role in Netflix’s swift renewal decision.

The latest season briefly shifted the series’ setting from France to Italy, following Emily as she opens a satellite office for her marketing firm in Rome. While she embarks on a new romantic chapter there, the season ultimately sees her return to Paris. Reflecting on that choice, series creator Darren Star told The Hollywood Reporter, “She really chooses her own life in Paris and her work, and what she’s worked so hard to achieve. I think ultimately that’s where her heart was, and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it’s not a temporary thing.”

Star also teased what fans might expect next, particularly when it comes to Emily’s complicated relationship with Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo. Hinting at unresolved feelings, he said, “I don’t think that Emily and Gabriel would be … I don’t think it’ll be an instant relationship, though I do believe that people can find their way back to each other.”

Beyond the show’s success, Star was recently honoured by France for his contribution to promoting Paris on screen. In December, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded him the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, the country’s highest civilian distinction.

Season five featured a large ensemble cast alongside Collins and Bravo, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.

Emily in Paris is produced by Paramount Television Studios in association with Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. Darren Star serves as executive producer along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy.

