Netflix greenlights season 6 of Emily in Paris as Emily finds her way back home

The latest season briefly shifted the series’ setting from France to Italy, following Emily as she opens a satellite office for her marketing firm in Rome. While she embarks on a new romantic chapter there, the season ultimately sees her return to Paris. Reflecting on that choice, series creator Darren Star told The Hollywood Reporter, “She really chooses her own life in Paris and her work, and what she’s worked so hard to achieve. I think ultimately that’s where her heart was, and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it’s not a temporary thing.”