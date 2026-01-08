Sebastian Stan in negotiations to star in Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II

Another Marvel star is expected to join The Batman Part II. Actor Sebastian Stan, known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in numerous Marvel films, is currently in talks to join Robert Pattinson in DC Studios' The Batman Part II.
If the deal closes, he would be the second Avengers star to be considered for the DC film. Scarlett Johansson was previously in negotiations to join the cast.
Details regarding his role and Johansson's currently remain undislosed. Written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, the film also features Colin Farrell returning as Oz Cobb aka The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also expected to reprise his role as the Arkham Asylum inmate, who just might be the Joker.
The announcement regarding the sequel came in April 2022, just a month after Pattinson's original blockbuster hit theatres. However, due to multiple postponements, the film's release was pushed to 2027, which is approximately five years after its predecessor released and garnered over $772 million globally.
Matt Reeves, along with co-writer Mattson Tomlin completed scripting The Batman Part II in June. It is expected to go on floors this year and is aiming for a October 1, 2027 release from Warner Bros.
Stan, who was recently seen in Thunderbolts*. His other credits include I, Tonya and A Different Man. He will next appear in Avengers: Doomsday and in the thriller, Fjord.