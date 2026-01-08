Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Bill Paterson and others join Prime Video's Tomb Raider series

The upcoming Tomb Raider series from Amazon Prime Video has added new members to its cast, headlined by Sophie Turner. Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Bill Paterson and others have now joined the team of the adaptation from showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge. Jonathan Van Tulleken, known for Dope Thief and Shogun, will direct and serve as executive producer.
As previously announced, Sophie Turner takes on Lara Croft's role, while Martin Bobb-Semple will be playing Zip, Croft's long-standing tech support and friend. Sigourney Weaver potrays Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents. Isaacs is cast as Atlas DeMornay, Laura’s uncle and Bill Paterson is Winston, the longstanding Croft family butler.
The newcomers to the series include Jack Bannon as Gerry, Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector; John Heffernan as David, an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara’s unusual world; Celia Imrie as Francine, the head of advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne; Paterson Joseph as Thomas Warner, a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess; Sasha Luss as Sasha, a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s; Juliette Motamed as Georgia, a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the “proper” preservation of history and August Wittgenstein as Lukas, an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one.
Waller-Bridge, a self-professed long-time fan of the video game series, began shaping the project in early 2023, with Prime Video officially ordering the series in May 2024.
Apart from serving as showrunners, both Waller-Bridge as well as Chad Hodge serve as executive producers on the series along with Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. It is backed by Jan R Martin and is co-executive produced by Matt McInnis.
Based on the video game franchise Tomb Raider, the first live-action film starring Angelina Jolie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, came out in 2001. Though the film was critically panned, its box office success gave rise to two more films – Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) and Tomb Raider (2018). The second film had Jolie return as the lead, and the third was headlined by Alicia Vikander.