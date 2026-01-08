The Housemaid sequel in the works; Sydney Sweeney and Paul Feig to reunite

In The Housemaid, Sweeney stars as Millie, a woman who is trying to escape her past. She accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous – a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone also star in key roles in the film which has turned out to be a commercial success at the box office, earning over $133 million worldwide.