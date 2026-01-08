The Housemaid sequel in the works; Sydney Sweeney and Paul Feig to reunite

The success of The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in lead roles, has prompted director Paul Feig to work on a sequel. Lionsgate has approved the sequel titled The Housemaid's Secret, based on Freida McFadden’s second novel in the best-selling trilogy.
According to a press release from the studio, the movie has been in development for the past few months and will see production start "later this year." Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine will return to write the sequel adaptation.
In The Housemaid, Sweeney stars as Millie, a woman who is trying to escape her past. She accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous – a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone also star in key roles in the film which has turned out to be a commercial success at the box office, earning over $133 million worldwide.
Sweeney and costar Michele Morrone will reprise their roles while Fieg will once again helm the film.
"It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly – and audibly – to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next," Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair, explained in a statement.
"We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie’s story to life on-screen in collaboration with our outstanding creative partners Todd, Paul, Laura, Carly, Alex, and Sydney,” he added. “The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience."
Sweeney and McFadden return as executive producers alongside Hidden Pictures’ Carly Elter and Alex Young. The The Housemaid's Secret will be backed by Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman and Pretty Dangerous Pictures’ Feig and Laura Fischer.