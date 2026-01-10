Michelle Randolph joins Amazon MGM Studios' 'Clashing Through The Snow'

LOS ANGELES: Actor Michelle Randolph, known for her roles in series such as '1923' and 'Landman', is set to feature in 'Clashing Through The Snow' from Amazon MGM Studios.

Randolph will lead the film alongside 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Christopher Briney, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Directed by Carlson Young, the production of the film is slated to start next month. Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing have penned the script.

Wonderland Sound and Vision partners McG and Mary Viola are producing with Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Industry Entertainment's Kyle Luker will executive produce along with Oscar-winning filmmaker Ari Sandel.

Randolph will also feature in 'Scream 7'. Directed by Kevin Williamson, it also features Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.

The actor made her debut in 2017 with the horror film "House of the Witch", where she essayed the role of Rachel.

It was directed by Alex Merkin and also featured Emily Bader, Arden Belle and Brooke McCormick in pivotal roles.