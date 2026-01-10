Priyanka Chopra channels all her might fighting Karl Urban in first look pictures from The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra is a mother, protector and a fierce pirate in the first look pictures from The Bluff, Prime Video's much-anticipated film from director Frank E Flowers (Bob Marley: One Love) and produced by The Russo Brothers. The actor, who continues her successful collaboration with the streamer, will be starring alongside Karl Urban of The Boys-fame who plays the dreaded antagonist.
Set in the late 1800s, The Bluff stars Priyanka as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate trying to turn a new leaf by leaving behind her past. But ghosts of the past continue to haunt as a few former crew members track her down to take revenge for leaving their ranks and stealing a stash of gold. Infamous for her nickname 'Bloody Mary', Bodden was once one of the most brutal pirates the seas have seen. Hence, she is ready to wear her gear once again to get back into the seas to protect her family and home at any cost.
On the other hand, Karl Urban stars as Captain Connor, Bodden's former lover and former member of the East India Trading Company. A narcissistic, and ruthless person, he wants to destroy Bodden following her escape from the pirate world. Bodden and Connor are at a brutal war, evident from the images shared by Prime Video.
Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, the film also stars Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo. The Bluff is written by Flowers along with Joe Ballarini.
"As a Caribbean person, I don’t always feel like our story was told and represented in a lot of pirate films," said Flowers, who is a native of the Cayman Islands. "So I was like, 'What if we did a pirate film from the Caribbean perspective and lean into what was real?'," he probed, while delving into the story. The Bluff promises to explore themes of loyalty, revenge, home, dark humour, while portraying a de-glamourised look into the harsh and scary truths on the lives of pirates.
The Bluff hits Prime Video on February 25 this year.
The Bluff follows up on Priyanka's earlier collaborations for the streamer Citadel, whose production companies also included AGBO and Amazon MGM Studios; She had also played a lead role in Heads of State for the platform where she starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.