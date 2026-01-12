Black Mirror renewed for season 8, confirms creator Charlie Brooker

While there are currently no details about who will star in the upcoming season and the plot it would follow, he discussed his process of writing the series. "It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, 'Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?' We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown."