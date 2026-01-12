Black Mirror renewed for season 8, confirms creator Charlie Brooker

Critically-acclaimed dystopian series Black Mirror is returning for its eighth season on Netflix, confirmed creator Charlie Brooker who is currently working on writing the upcoming episodes.
The seventh season of the show was released in April 2025 and quickly topped the charts in terms of viewership on the OTT platform. The latest season, which consisted of six episodes, included a sequel to much-acclaimed episode, USS Callister, which was widely acclaimed in the show's history.
In a conversation with Netflix, Brooker said, "Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever. Luckily, it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away."
The seventh season also gave many nominations for Brooker at the Golden Globes Awards including best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television, as well as best actor nominations for Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti.
While there are currently no details about who will star in the upcoming season and the plot it would follow, he discussed his process of writing the series. "It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I’ll often think of, 'Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?' We’ll find out. Very unlikely you’ll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown."
Brooker previously mentioned how he has "plenty more Black Mirror stories ready to go" as technological advancements are paving way for people to witness the downsides of them. "There’s plenty more horrible oil in the tank, basically," he said, adding, "The way that technology is improving, there are new Black Mirror-y ideas you can see all the time,” he said. “I was reading the other day about people’s mental delusions being reinforced by large language models and AIs who chat with you, and you can almost immediately see several story ideas start leaping out at you."
Black Mirror has been one of the most long-running shows on Netflix. It has been on TV for 15 years as it began airing on Channel 4 before shifting to the OTT platform after two seasons in 2016.