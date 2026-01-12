Abbott Elementary duo to adapt comedy series I Suck at Girls for Netflix

Co-showrunners of Abbott Elementary, Halpert and Patrick Schumacker, are all set to adapt Justin Halpern's 2012 memoir I Suck At Girls as a series for Netflix. Bill Lawrence, executive producer of Shrinking and Scrubs, is on board under his Doozer banner along with Warner Bros TV.
As per reports on Variety, the series could be scrapped by Netflix if the actors that the producers are able to bring onboard are not up to the mark. The story, based on Halpern's romantic misadventures with childhood infatuations and losing his virginity, will see three high school sophomores stumbling through adolescent romances while understanding their identity.
The series will also be executive produced by Halpern and Schumacker under their Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions banner, alongside Chet Dave, Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.
In 2013, I Suck at Girls was first developed by Halpern, Schumacker and Lawrence for Fox. Framed as a single-camera ensemble comedy, the show was first developed under the working title Surviving Jack. Christopher Meloni features as a man becoming a father and his son becoming a man "in a time before 'coming of age' was something you could Google" in the 1990s Southern California-set show.
Back then, Surviving Jack was backed by Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, which is why Lawrence remains involved in this adaptation.