Golden Globes kicks off Hollywood's 2026 awards season

Eva Victor is ready to dream

Victor, who directed, wrote and starred in “Sorry Baby,” is looking forward to the next project.

“This is so busy and so loud and so intense,” Victor said on the red carpet. “I think writers are kind of in need of quiet and space and time and not any noise. I look forward to, after all the celebrating, going back into my little hole and dreaming.”

Victor is nominated for best female actor in a drama motion picture.

Jafar Panahi’s fellow prisoners inspired ‘It Was Just an Accident’

The kernels of the film were planted in the Iranian director’s head during his time as a political prisoner, though he said his experience paled in comparison to others'.

“I did not go through anything in particular, any particular hardship, compared to my fellow prisoners,” Jafar Panahi said through a translator.

Hundreds of Iranians have been killed as the government attempts to squash protests demanding a regime change.

The nominee under threat of prison

The dissident Iranian director is one of today’s most renowned international filmmakers. But unlike others, Jafar Panahi is facing a yearlong prison sentence and two-year travel ban for “propaganda activities” against the Iranian government.

It’s not his first time; he’s been jailed for his work before in Tehran’s infamous Evin Prison, and was banned from making movies in Iran until 2023.

But he made films anyway, and his time in the prison system inspired his latest film, “It Was Just an Accident,” which has already snagged awards, including Cannes’ prized Palme d’Or.

The film is nominated for four Golden Globe awards: best drama, director, screenplay and foreign-language film.

The juke joint women stick together

The ballroom is open and “Sinners” stars Li Jun Li and Jayme Lawson arrived together early at the “Sinners” table and were quickly served some Nobu.

Nikki Glaser kicks off hosting duties in pink

The evening’s host, Nikki Glaser, began her likely multi-change fashion marathon in Zuhair Murad. Her satin, blush-pink gown was strapless with a draped corset bodice and a sweetheart neckline. The look had a voluminous skirt and hails from the Zuhair Murad Resort ready-to-wear collection.

Traditionally, hosts change clothes often. Last year, Glaser changed at least seven times.

How the anti-ICE pins got to be on the red carpet

The idea for the pins began with a late-night text exchange earlier this week between Nelini Stamp, with the group Working Families Power, and Jess Morales Rocketto, the executive director of a Latino advocacy group called Maremoto.

“There is a longstanding tradition of people who create art taking a stand for justice in moments,” Stamp said. “We’re going to continue that tradition.”

The two organizers began calling up the celebrities and influencers they knew, who in turn brought their campaign to the more prominent figures in their circles.

Allies of their movement have been attending the “fancy events” that take place in the days leading up to the Golden Globes, according to Stamp. They’re passing out the pins at parties and distributing them to neighbors who will be attending the ceremony.

Kevin O’Leary’s pick for the next Bond

After filming “Marty Supreme,” Kevin O’Leary says he would like to star in the next James Bond movie.

“I want to be the bad guy in Bond,” he said. “Nobody can do it the way I can. And I want Bond to be a woman this time.”

Anti-ICE pins on red carpet

Mark Ruffalo is wearing a pin saying “BE GOOD” on the red carpet.

The emblem, part of the #BeGood campaign, references the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an immigration officer in Minneapolis last week. According to a news release, the pins also pay tribute to Keith Porter, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles by an off-duty ICE officer on New Year’s Eve.

The campaign was organized by a group of entertainment industry professionals with support from groups Working Families Power and Maremoto.

Wagner Moura says it would feel weird not to talk politics

Wagner Moura, a best actor nominee for Brazil’s “The Secret Agent” says speaking out about politics is risky for an entertainer, but feels like a necessity.

“In order to do that you have to be very aware that sometimes you have to pay the price, but I’m willing to,” he said. “I’m a very political person, I think politically, I like to make political films. ‘The Secret Agent’ is one of those.”

“It would be weird for me to work as a political artist and then shy away from saying what I think,” he said.

Have vampires contacted Kevin O’Leary after ‘Marty Supreme’?

“I’m getting a lot of direct messages from vampires,” he said. “Finally, a film where the vampire is respected.”

In the film, O’Leary portrays a successful businessman who described himself as a vampire born in the 17th century. The strikingly absurd quote is a memorable moment in the film.

This mother is golden

Wunmi Mosaku of “Sinners” wore stunning bright yellow to announce news of her pregnancy. She cradled her bump as she made her way up the stairs. In a Vogue essay, she celebrates her pregnancy and her Nigerian culture, explaining that in Yoruba, “we say Iya ni Wúrà.” It means “mother is golden.” When she saw sketches of her custom yellow Matthew Reisman gown, “I knew it was the right dress and the right moment.”

Mosaku is Nigerian British with an American husband who stays out of the spotlight.

‘Sinners’ moving car scene with blues music got better with every take

Actor Delroy Lindo didn’t have much time to rehearse the three-page monologue before filming. But the magic came out while shooting the scene.

“As we filmed, the more conversant one became with the moment,” he said. “It was one of those situations that became more and more full, and the fact that it lands on you, as the audience, spiritually, is beautiful for me to hear.”

The film has a slew of nominations, including best drama motion picture, best director and best screenplay.

‘Shark Tank’s’ Mr. Wonderful had a wonderful time filming ‘Marty Supreme’

Kevin O’Leary, the businessman-turned-TV personality who starred as Milton Rockwell in “Marty Supreme,” said the role was written with him in mind.

O’Leary recalled director Josh Safdie saying to him: “We wrote this part, Milton Rockwell, he’s a real a-hole, and I think you’re the guy.”

After reading the script, O’Leary agreed. “I really felt that I’m that guy,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined by husband Nick

Presenter Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas posed for cameras not long after celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. She was dressed in a midnight blue tiered gown with a waist sash. He picked a traditional black tux.

Jonas shared a photo on Instagram Dec. 1 of Chopra in a red bikini with the words: “7 years married to my dream girl.”

A challenging walk up the carpet

A massive construction project across from the main driveway of the Beverly Hilton hotel has upended the Golden Globes.

Instead of walking down the red-carpeted driveway and into the lobby, the starry attendees are stepping onto an oxblood carpet, which is fully enclosed for the first time and set up along Wilshire Boulevard, which is shut down for the awards.

There are stairs to contend with as A-listers make their way, including what’s being called the golden ascent, a staircase designed to mimic a film reel as it unspools.

If they survive the gauntlet, the celebs will find a meal from tony Nobu, a celebrity haunt known for its Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine, waiting on their plates in the International Ballroom. It’s practically comfort food for Kylie Jenner, whose family are regulars at the Malibu location.

The construction causing all the changes is a $10 billion mixed-use development featuring two luxury residential towers, a hotel, shopping and restaurants. For years, that property was a giant hole after a department store was shuttered and torn down.

Brittany Snow on Sophie’s choices

Brittany Snow says she has mixed feelings about the arc of her character, Sophie O’Neil, on “The Hunting Wives.”

She says they are about to start shooting the fifth episode of Season 2 of the Netflix show.

“I wish that Sophie made better choices,” Snow said. “But we love to watch her make bad choices.”

She added, “I love playing a character like that. I can’t tell you that she’s the most altruistic human, but what fun would that be?”

Celebrities this way, normals the other

That grand, Met Gala-esque staircase was only for the stars. The non-famous entered through another, ground level entrance.

“Don’t worry,” a staffer told a disappointed guest. “There’s a place to get your photo at the end too.”

‘No Other Choice’ was originally an American film

Park Chan-wook, director of “No Other Choice” said he originally wrote the film for an American audience. Only recently did he decide to develop the piece as a Korean film, he said.

“I think, in turn, it improved the movie and the screenplay, because before then, we weren’t able to incorporate the AI technology element into the movie,” he said through a translator, while wearing Saint Laurent.

Park’s film is nominated for best motion picture for a musical or comedy. It is also nominated for best non-English motion picture.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ director believes in the moving power of cinema again

Kaouther Ben Hania, director of “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” said the reception of her film has restored her faith in art.

“Many people told me, ‘This movie changed me,’” she said. “People in the beginning are afraid to watch it, but once they see the voice and hear the voice of Hind Rajab, this movie affects them and changes them.”

The movie includes an audio recording of the 5-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab before she was killed by Israeli forces in 2024. It’s nominated for best non-English motion picture.

How the stars reacted to their nominations

“Sinners” director Ryan Coogler said he’s “married to cinema, and this movie felt like I was renewing my vows.” Chase Infiniti woke up to a dead phone the morning she was nominated for “One Battle After Another.”

Maggie O’Farrell, author of “Hamnet” and co-nominated for the adaptation’s screenplay, says the film “feels not like my child, more like a kind of niece or nephew.” And for “Sentimental Value” director Joachim Trier, it was time for some Champagne.

The gauntlet to get inside the Globes

University of California and Simi Valley police and bomb-sniffing dogs of no obvious, immediate affiliation were on hand to help monitor vehicles dropping off guests, involving a labyrinthine route that might befuddle even the most seasoned Angeleno, accessible only to those traveling east.

The Golden Globes has also chosen a harrowing staircase climb for its celebrity guests, flanked by photographers on both sides. The setup is not unlike the daunting Grand Staircase for the Met Gala.