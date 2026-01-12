Timothée Chalamet wins his first Golden Globe, 'Sinners' wins for cinematic achievement

But “Sinners” ultimately grossed $278 million domestically and $368 million worldwide, making it highest grossing original film in 15 years.

“I just want to thank the audience for showing up,” said Coogler. “It’s means the world."

Also as predicted: Best supporting actor went to Stellan Skarsgård for the Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value.” It was the first major Hollywood movie award for the 74-year-old, a respected veteran actor who drew a standing ovation.

“I was not prepared for this because I, of course, thought I was too old,” said Skarsgård.

Rose Byrne won best female actor in a comedy or musical for her performance in the not especially funny A24 indie “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

A podcasting first

At the 83rd Golden Globes, Poehler won the inaugural award for podcasting, “KPop Demons Hunters” triumphed in the best song and animated categories and Seth Rogen won a comically poignant award for his Hollywood satire “The Studio.”

For the first year, the Globes handed out a best podcast trophy. It went to “Good Hang,” the recently launched podcast by Poehler, who for years hosted the Globes with Tina Fey. Snoop Dogg presented the award.

“This is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop Dogg giving me the award,” said Poehler.

It was a fittingly odd moment for a Golden Globes that featured a very meta moment with Rogen winning best actor in a comedy series. “The Studio” memorably included an episode devoted to drama around a night at the Globes. (Sample line: “I remember when the red carpet of the Golden Globes actually stood for something.”)

“This is so weird,” Rogen said, chuckling. “We just pretended to do this. And now it’s happening.”