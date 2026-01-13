Golden Globes 2026: From Owen Cooper, Timothee Chalamet, Jean Smart to Paul Thomas Anderson— Check full list of winners

Owen Cooper, the star of the critically acclaimed show Adolescence, once again stole the limelight at the 83rd edition of the Golden Globes awards held on Monday as he became the youngest to grab a trophy for his performance as a teenage boy accused of murder in Stephen Graham's Netflix series. After winning a whopping eight Emmys in 2025, the crew is back to grab four Globes this year for Best Television Limited Series, Best Supporting Female Actor for Erin Doherty, Best Male Actor in a Television Limited Series for Stephen Graham and Best Supporting Male Actor for Cooper.