Golden Globes 2026: From Owen Cooper, Timothee Chalamet, Jean Smart to Paul Thomas Anderson— Check full list of winners

Owen Cooper, the star of the critically acclaimed show Adolescence, once again stole the limelight at the 83rd edition of the Golden Globes awards held on Monday as he became the youngest to grab a trophy for his performance as a teenage boy accused of murder in Stephen Graham's Netflix series. After winning a whopping eight Emmys in 2025, the crew is back to grab four Globes this year for Best Television Limited Series, Best Supporting Female Actor for Erin Doherty, Best Male Actor in a Television Limited Series for Stephen Graham and Best Supporting Male Actor for Cooper.
Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another won Best Picture - Comedy/Musical. It had the most wins for any film at the Golden Globes as it also grabbed trophies for Best Director - Film for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor. After gaining 13 awards in Emmys 2025, The Studio has been named best series — musical or comedy in the Golden Globes, while Seth Rogen won best actor for his role in the series.
Hamnet was named Best Motion Picture, drama while the film’s Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress. The Secret Agent won in the Best Motion Picture-Non-English Language category.
Rose Byrne clinched the Best Actress award in the Musical or Comedy category for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, while Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) for Marty Supreme. It was a memorable night for the actor as he won it after five nominations. Wagner Moura was named Best Actor in a Drama for The Secret Agent, and Stellan Skarsgård earned the Best Supporting Actor honour for Sentimental Value.
Medical drama series The Pitt also scored big as it was given Best Drama Series, while Noah Wyle won Best Actor in a drama series for the show. Besides Adolescence, this critically-acclaimed show has also sweeped the awards shows by winning Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Critics Choice.
Ryan Coogler-Michael B Jordan's award-winning horror film Sinners took home two awards for Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson and for its Cinematic & Box Office Achievement.
Check out the full list of winners:
Best Film – Drama
Winner: Hamnet
Other Nominees: Frankenstein, It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Winner: One Battle After Another
Other Nominees: Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, Nouvelle Vague
Best Male Actor in a Film – Drama
Winner: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Other Nominees: Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein), Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)
Best Female Actor in a Film – Drama
Winner: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Other Nominees: Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: The Studio
Other Nominees: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
Winner: Adolescence
Other Nominees: All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, The Girlfriend
Best Television Series – Drama
Winner: The Pitt
Other Nominees: The Diplomat, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses, The White Lotus
Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Winner: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Other Nominees: Kathy Bates (Matlock), Britt Lower (Severance), Helen Mirren (MobLand), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Best Standup Comedy on Television
Winner: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Other Nominees: Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?), Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life), Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age), Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts), Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)
Best Supporting Female Actor on Television
Winner: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Other Nominees: Carrie Coon (The White Lotus), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Catherine O’Hara (The Studio), Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Best Film – Non-English Language
Winner: The Secret Agent
Other Nominees: It Was Just an Accident, No Other Choice, Sentimental Value, Sirāt, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Film – Animated
Winner: KPop Demon Hunters
Other Nominees: Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie, Zootopia 2
Best Director – Film
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Other Nominees: Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Winner: Sinners
Other Nominees: Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Weapons, Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2
Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
Winner: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Other Nominees: Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault), Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Best Male Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
Winner: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Other Nominees: Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North), Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Jude Law (Black Rabbit), Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Best Male Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Other Nominees: George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice), Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Best Female Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Other Nominees: Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee), Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Screenplay – Film
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Other Nominees: Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Best Original Score – Film
Winner: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Other Nominees: Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another), Max Richter (Hamnet), Hans Zimmer (F1)
Best Original Song – Film
Winner: 'Golden', KPop Demon Hunters
Other Nominees: 'Dream as One' (Avatar: Fire and Ash), 'I Lied to You' (Sinners), 'No Place Like Home' (Wicked: For Good), 'The Girl in the Bubble' (Wicked: For Good), 'Train Dreams' (Train Dreams)
Best Podcast
Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Other Nominees: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess, Up First
Best Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Other Nominees: Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Glen Powell (Chad Powers), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Supporting Male Actor on Television
Winner: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Other Nominees: Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks
Other Nominees: Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Best Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Winner: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Other Nominees: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance)
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film
Winner: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Other Nominees: Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film
Winner: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Other Nominees: Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine), Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Amy Madigan (Weapons)