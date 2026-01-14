Billie Piper joins Olivia Colman in Elsinore

Billie Piper is among the latest to join the cast of Elsinore, a biopic on British actor Ian Charleson, starring Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman. Charleson was known for his roles in Chariots of Fire (1981) and Gandhi (1982).
Also joining Elsinore are Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, Monica Dolan, Juliet Stevenson, Joe Locke, Adeel Akhtar, Matthew Beard, David Dawson, Kadiff Kirwan, Dickie Beau, and Peter Mullan. Scott stars as Charleson in the film.
Elsinore is directed by Simon Stone, who previously directed The Dig, which starred Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes. Stephen Beresford has written the script for the film, which is currently filming in the United Kingdom. LD Entertainment, Studiocanal, Magnolia Mae Films, and Lucky Red are the banners backing the film.
In Elsinore, Charleson's preparation for a performance as the titular character of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, in a stage adaptation, which was to be played out in the National Theatre in London.
Piper was last seen in the second season of Netflix's gothic drama, Wednesday.