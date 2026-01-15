Ryan Hurst to play Kratos in God of War series

Earlier, we reported about a series adaptation of the video game God of War being in development at Prime Video. The latest development about the project is that pre-production on it has commenced in Vancouver, Canada, and casting for it is underway, with Ryan Hurst becoming the first actor to board the project. Hurst has been tapped for the role of Kratos in the live-action series, featuring Ronald D Moore as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. Interestingly, Hurst is known for his voice role as Thor in PlayStation's God of War: Ragnarok, for which he received a BAFTA nomination.
According to the official description, "the titular character of the entire franchise, Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a God by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle."
In the game series, Kratos vanquished creatures, mortals, and even Gods, thus becoming a pop culture icon. The character is known for being stoic, as well as for his tragic past and combat skills. The web series will explore his story, closely following the events in the final two games of the PlayStation series, where he copes with a new phenomenon: his teenaged son Atreus.
"God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human," reads the official plotline.
Frederick EO Toye of Shogun and The Boys fame is attached to direct God of War's first two episodes. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios are co-producing the series, in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.