Ryan Hurst to play Kratos in God of War series

Earlier, we reported about a series adaptation of the video game God of War being in development at Prime Video. The latest development about the project is that pre-production on it has commenced in Vancouver, Canada, and casting for it is underway, with Ryan Hurst becoming the first actor to board the project. Hurst has been tapped for the role of Kratos in the live-action series, featuring Ronald D Moore as its showrunner, writer and executive producer. Interestingly, Hurst is known for his voice role as Thor in PlayStation's God of War: Ragnarok, for which he received a BAFTA nomination.