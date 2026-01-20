Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist with Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe gets 2027 release date

Mike Flanagan's upcoming The Exorcist film, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe in lead roles has locked a March 12, 2027 release date.
The new film is neither a remake nor a continuation of the previous sequels but rather a standalone story unfolding within the broader Exorcist universe. Mike Flanagan, known for Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, and acclaimed series like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, has written the script and will direct and produce through his banner, Red Room Pictures for Universal and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.
The 1973 original, adapted from William Peter Blatty’s novel, told the now-legendary tale of a girl’s demonic possession and the priests who attempt to save her. It earned 10 Oscar nominations and became a landmark in horror cinema. Later films explored offshoots of that story, delving into the characters’ pasts and other linked cases.
The new film is described as a "radical new take" on the iconic horror franchise. While it is known that the film will be set in the same universe as the original, plot details for the upcoming Exorcist feature remain tightly guarded for now.
In 2021, Universal spent a whopping $400 million to buy rights for a new Exorcist trilogy and in 2023, it released The Exorcist: Believer which brought back Ellen Burstyn from the original and became a commercially successful venture at the box office.
Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek serve as executive producers on the film, which marks the fourth time Flanagan has teamed up with Blumhouse.