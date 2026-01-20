Sam McCurdy to crank the lens for James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn has officially confirmed that Sam McCurdy, his trusted cinematographer behind his hit films Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, and The Suicide Squad, will be cranking the camera for Man of Tomorrow as well.
The sequel to Gunn's Superman (2025), the upcoming film will see the return of David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult as Superman and Lex Luthor. Rachel Brosnahan will also be coming back to the franchise as Lois Lane. It was recently revealed that German actor Lars Eidinger will be stepping into the DC Universe as the iconic supervillain Brainiac.
In an earlier interview about Man of Tomorrow, Gunn said the film's story would be about Lex Luthor and Superman "having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat."
"It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly," he shared. Gunn is eyeing an April 2026 production start with a July 9, 2027 release date for Man of Tomorrow.
The recently-released latest iteration of Superman, which hit theatres in July had him facing unintended consequences after he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor. The film earned positive reviews and minted over $600 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year. It also starred Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.
Next on DC Studios’ slate, Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl is set to release on June 26, 2026, followed by James Watkins’ horror project Clayface, arriving on September 11, 2026. Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will also debut that year after Superman: Man of Tomorrow on October 1, 2027.
Sam McCurdy has previously worked as a cinematographer for several critically acclaimed shows like Shogun, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Lost in Space, and Into the Badlands, among others