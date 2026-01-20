Cinema Without Borders: Ties That Strangle—Mal Viver

Canijo constructs scenes impeccably. For instance the uneasy silence between Piedade and Salome as they sit at two corners of the sofa in a wonderful scene towards the beginning for instance, the always furrowed brows of the former in a passive aggressive match with the vacant, inscrutable visage of the latter. He is as much a craftsman in leading from one scene to the other, piling them atop each other. The idea is to offer multiple perspectives on the common, shared situations without quite upholding one or decrying another. It gives complexity to the relationships. Truth is rendered hidden. It is left unaccountable because there are as many versions of it as the people. Fragments of veracity from which to draw out the larger picture.