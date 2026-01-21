Nicholas Galitzine's Red, White & Royal Wedding begins filming

With actors Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez's upcoming romantic film Red, White & Royal Wedding, which is a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue (2023), getting an official announcement in May 2024, the makers say that the new film has begun production.
Though the plot of the film is kept under wraps, the first film was based on Casey McQuiston's bestseller. There is no clarity on what the new film will have as its blueprint.
The film is speculated to have stemmed from the bonus chapter of McQuiston's novel, which is set after the events in the book, in which British Prince Henry (Galitzine) and US President's son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Zakhar Perez) are engaged and planning their wedding.
With Galitzine and Zakhar Perez returning to reprise their roles, Sarah Shahi, who played Zahra Bankston in the first film, is also confirmed to have joined the sequel. However, the makers are yet to give an official word on the return of Bamber, Rachel Hilson, Uma Thurman, and Clifton Collins Jr.
Based on a script by Gemma Burgess, McQuiston, and Matthew Lopez, who directed the first film, Jamie Babbit is helming the sequel. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are returning as producers under the banner Berlanti Schechter Films. They are joined by Michael McGrath, Lopez, and Jennifer Salke. McQuiston and Michael Constable will serve as the executive producers of the film.
Red, White & Royal Wedding will get a direct digital premiere in Prime Video this year.