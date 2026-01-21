Lea Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in The Masque of the Red Death

French actor Léa Seydoux has onboarded the cast of the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death from A24, headlined by Mikey Madison. The film is a feature adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe’s eponymous short story. While plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is described to be "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic."
Madison is set to play twin sisters in a story set during a deadly plague, where a deranged prince named Prospero invites the wealthy elite to take refuge in his lavish castle. One of the twins, raised among the common people, infiltrates the castle, where a decadent world of indulgence—marked by drugs, sex, and political intrigue—unfolds. At the center of it all is a grand masquerade ball held in seven uniquely coloured chambers. Seydoux will be seen as an ambitious lady-in-waiting, quietly plotting her rise to power.
Julia Hammer and Erik Feig are backing the film for Picturestart with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick. Polinger and Lucy McKendrick serve as executive producers. A24 is distributing the film worldwide.
Seydoux has built a career seamlessly moving between French films and major Hollywood projects. Her international journey began with Inglourious Basterds and continued through big-budget ventures such as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Spectre, one of the two James Bond films she featured in. Most recently, she appeared in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as Lady Margot Fenring.
In 2026, the actor is set to appear in several notable projects, including Oscar-winning writer Arthur Harari’s The Unknown, Marie Kreutzer’s Gentle Monster alongside Catherine Deneuve, and the Zellner Brothers’ Alpha Gang, co-starring Cate Blanchett and Dave Bautista.