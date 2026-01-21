Lea Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in The Masque of the Red Death

Madison is set to play twin sisters in a story set during a deadly plague, where a deranged prince named Prospero invites the wealthy elite to take refuge in his lavish castle. One of the twins, raised among the common people, infiltrates the castle, where a decadent world of indulgence—marked by drugs, sex, and political intrigue—unfolds. At the center of it all is a grand masquerade ball held in seven uniquely coloured chambers. Seydoux will be seen as an ambitious lady-in-waiting, quietly plotting her rise to power.