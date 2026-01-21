The story of ‘Kissmet’ London band blending retro sounds with modern pop

There is something instantly striking about London-based band Kissmet, from the moment you encounter them. Whether through their music, visuals, or social media presence, their aesthetic commands attention. It’s not just about sound; it’s about creating an immersive world, where every frame and every note tells a story. The trio’s attention to detail makes listening to their music feel like stepping into a carefully crafted universe, one that invites pause, reflection, and most importantly, connection.
Alex, Maggie, and Ted first crossed paths in December 2024. What began as a chance meeting quickly evolved into a profound musical synergy that would become the foundation of Kissmet. “The first time we all got in a room to write together, it was obvious we were onto something,” the trio recalls. “Blending our three different sounds and voices felt exciting and rare, like the start of something new.”
The formation of Kissmet reads like a story of serendipity. One defining moment occurred when Alex and Ted met during a recording session for a children’s charity project. A conversation about Alex’s childhood in France revealed that Ted was organising a writing camp nearby with his friend Maggie. Soon, the three connected, travelled to France, and wrote their first song together. In that moment, Kissmet was born, not as a deliberate plan, but because everything came together naturally, like “it was meant to be.”
Kissmet’s music reflects the uniqueness of this collaboration. Their sound blends modern pop melodies with 70s-inspired guitars and lush harmonies, a retro-modern fusion that feels both familiar and fresh. Maggie’s folky roots and Ted’s indie sensibilities form the backbone of the band, while Alex’s knack for polished pop songwriting ties everything together. “We’re inspired by dual-harmony-led bands such as America, Fleetwood Mac, and Simon & Garfunkel,” the trio explains. “Alongside these influences, we draw inspiration from contemporary artists like Role Model, The 1975, and Sabrina Carpenter.”
The trio’s songwriting process is a study in collaboration. Songs may begin in different ways: an eight-bar loop from Alex, a melody line, or a lyrical concept from Maggie or Ted. Roles within the group are fluid. Alex leads production, while Maggie and Ted often focus on lyricism, but all three contribute to melody and arrangement. “It’s the simplest thing: being in a room together,” they say. “That’s where the magic happens.”
Kissmet’s debut single, Darling Don’t You Know Me, released in October 2025, quickly captured listeners’ attention, garnering over 15,000 streams in under a month. “Although we try not to focus too much on numbers, milestones like this are incredibly exciting,” they admit. “Fans began reaching out with their live reactions, and knowing our music had made a genuine emotional connection was incredibly rewarding.”
The song itself captures the push and pull of love and heartbreak, wrapped in an upbeat, melodically infectious package. Their second single, Tidal, scheduled for release in February 2026, continues this exploration but with a deeper emotional undercurrent and a dramatic sonic climax. “While maintaining the two-way dialogue of a relationship, each side offering a different perspective, the song builds toward something powerful and intense,” the band explains.
Visual storytelling is central to Kissmet’s identity. Music videos, acoustic versions, and other visual content are more than promotional tools, they are extensions of the band’s artistic vision. “We aim to build worlds around our music where fans can fully immerse themselves and feel free to be themselves,” the trio says. This approach has clearly paid off: several of their videos have gone viral, complementing a growing social media following of over 30,000 fans across TikTok and Instagram.
The trio’s social media strategy balances instinct with strategy. While they pay attention to what resonates with audiences, they are careful not to chase trends at the expense of authenticity. “We try not to chase trends, but we do take inspiration from creators and content we admire,” they explain. “Above all, we share work that feels authentic to us and will genuinely connect with our fans.”
London, where Kissmet continue to perform, has played a pivotal role in their journey. From debuting at The Ned’s New Music Monday hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Jodie Bryant to performing intimate pop-up gigs across the city, the trio has embraced London’s rich musical heritage. “London has been a huge source of inspiration, shaped by the many British bands that came before us,” they say. “It’s also exciting to see so many emerging artists continuing to come out of the city, including Sienna Spiro and Lola Young.”
Live performance informs the way Kissmet writes and arranges their music. Choruses are crafted to be memorable, harmonies designed to translate seamlessly on stage. “There’s no better feeling than hearing a crowd sing your own songs back to you,” they say. “It’s a joy and a validation all at once.”
Though their work as a band is relatively new, the trio brings extensive solo experience to the table. Collectively, they have amassed over 244 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music as solo artists, writers, producers, and remixers. This experience informs their approach to Kissmet without letting past achievements define the present. “It’s rewarding to reflect on past successes, but it’s more about pushing ourselves forward and creating something new together,” they explain.
Launching a band is never without challenges. Balancing songwriting, production, visuals, social media content, and live performances requires meticulous planning and time management. Yet, despite these hurdles, Kissmet is moving forward with a clear sense of purpose. They are already planning an EP, expanding their live shows across Europe, and nurturing a community of fans who connect with both their music and the worlds they create around it.
They describe themselves in three words: love, connection, and luck. Listening to their music, watching their visuals, and following their rise in the London music scene, it’s clear that fortune has smiled upon them, but only because they were ready when it did.
For Kissmet, the future promises continued exploration of sound, visuals, and connection. With their blend of retro-modern harmonies, heartfelt lyricism, and commitment to creating immersive experiences for their fans, the trio is carving out a space entirely their own. It’s a world where nostalgia meets the present, where serendipity becomes sound, and where every note, every harmony, every visual tells a story worth listening to.