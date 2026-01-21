The story of ‘Kissmet’ London band blending retro sounds with modern pop

There is something instantly striking about London-based band Kissmet, from the moment you encounter them. Whether through their music, visuals, or social media presence, their aesthetic commands attention. It’s not just about sound; it’s about creating an immersive world, where every frame and every note tells a story. The trio’s attention to detail makes listening to their music feel like stepping into a carefully crafted universe, one that invites pause, reflection, and most importantly, connection.

Alex, Maggie, and Ted first crossed paths in December 2024. What began as a chance meeting quickly evolved into a profound musical synergy that would become the foundation of Kissmet. “The first time we all got in a room to write together, it was obvious we were onto something,” the trio recalls. “Blending our three different sounds and voices felt exciting and rare, like the start of something new.”

The formation of Kissmet reads like a story of serendipity. One defining moment occurred when Alex and Ted met during a recording session for a children’s charity project. A conversation about Alex’s childhood in France revealed that Ted was organising a writing camp nearby with his friend Maggie. Soon, the three connected, travelled to France, and wrote their first song together. In that moment, Kissmet was born, not as a deliberate plan, but because everything came together naturally, like “it was meant to be.”