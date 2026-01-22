Jason Schmidt joins Angelina Jolie's Sunny

We reported late last year that Angelina Jolie will headline director Eva Sorhaug's gangster flick Sunny. The latest casting update from the makers is that actor Jason Schmidt has onboarded for the film. Schmidt will join the supporting cast of Charlie Plummer and Cliff Smith.
A musician-cum-actor, Schmidt is known for his role in the series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (2023). He is landing this role in Sunny after playing Sodapop in the Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders, produced by Jolie.
Sunny follows a female gangster whose time is running out, due to a devastating event, to outsmart an abusive drug kingpin and plot an escape for herself and her sons (Schmidt and Plummer).
Sorhaug, who has helmed series like Yellowjackets and Tokyo Vice, has co-written Sunny along with William Day Frank. Mark Fasano and Nathan Klingher are producing Sunny alongside Jolie. Gramercy Park Media, Nickel City Pictures, and Choice Films are the banners backing the film.
Last featured in Alice Winocour's Couture (2025), Jolie will also be seen in Marc Foster's Anxious People.