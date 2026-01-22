Amazon sets premiere for Elle, greenlights season 2 of Legally Blonde prequel

Amazon Prime Video has locked the premiere date for Elle, its much-anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series, while also confirming an early renewal for a second season.
The first season of Elle will launch on July 1, with all episodes releasing at once. Even before audiences step into Elle Woods’ high school years, the streamer has expressed confidence in the show by commissioning Season 2, which is scheduled to go into production this spring.
Created by Laura Kittrell, the series travels back in time to explore Elle Woods’ formative teenage years. According to the official description, Elle follows the character in high school, shedding light on the experiences that shaped her into the confident, driven woman audiences first met in the 2001 film Legally Blonde. Lexi Minetree takes on the titular role.
Reese Witherspoon, who famously portrayed Elle Woods in the original films and now serves as an executive producer on the series, called the project deeply personal. “Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” she said. Witherspoon also praised Minetree, noting that watching the actor step into Elle’s “fabulous shoes” has been “one of the most gratifying experiences” of her career. She added that the show’s core themes—kindness, authenticity, and self-belief—will resonate with long-time fans as well as new viewers.
Joining Minetree in the cast are June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle’s parents, Eva and Wyatt Woods. The ensemble also includes Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. Recurring roles are played by Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.
Behind the scenes, Kittrell serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Caroline Dries. Witherspoon executive produces through Hello Sunshine with Lauren Neustadter, while Marc Platt and Amanda Brown are also on board as executive producers. Jason Moore directed the opening two episodes and is part of the executive production team.
The Legally Blonde franchise began with the 2001 film, which became a global box office hit, earning more than $140 million worldwide. A sequel followed in 2003, with the story later expanding into a Broadway musical in 2007. While a third film was released direct-to-video in 2009 without Witherspoon in the lead, her involvement as a producer helped keep the character’s legacy alive, now continuing with Elle on Prime Video.