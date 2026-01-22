Amazon sets premiere for Elle, greenlights season 2 of Legally Blonde prequel

Reese Witherspoon, who famously portrayed Elle Woods in the original films and now serves as an executive producer on the series, called the project deeply personal. “Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” she said. Witherspoon also praised Minetree, noting that watching the actor step into Elle’s “fabulous shoes” has been “one of the most gratifying experiences” of her career. She added that the show’s core themes—kindness, authenticity, and self-belief—will resonate with long-time fans as well as new viewers.