Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed join hands for crime thriller The Big Fix

Netflix is placing major bets on the survival thriller Apex as one of its key releases in early 2026. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, the film has generated strong confidence from both Netflix and Chernin Entertainment. So much so that even before filming concluded, discussions were already underway about Kormákur’s next project — conversations that ultimately led to The Big Fix which is scheduled to go on floors later this year.