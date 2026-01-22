Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed join hands for crime thriller The Big Fix

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed are set to join hands for an upcoming film titled The Big Fix for Netflix. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film is described as a crime thriller inspired by a true story.
Scripted by Guy Bolton and Justin Haythe, The Big Fix will be backed by the director along with Peter Chernin and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment. Bennett Walsh and Jenno Topping serve as executive producers.
According to the makers, The Big Fix revolves around a former Interpol officer, now in a desk job at FIFA, who stumbles upon a sprawling global match-fixing operation. Determined to bring it down, he embarks on a dangerous pursuit of a charismatic fixer who partners with Chinese Triads to manipulate football matches for massive profits worldwide. As both men close in on each other, the story unfolds into a fast-paced, globetrotting cat-and-mouse thriller.
Netflix is placing major bets on the survival thriller Apex as one of its key releases in early 2026. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur and starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, the film has generated strong confidence from both Netflix and Chernin Entertainment. So much so that even before filming concluded, discussions were already underway about Kormákur’s next project — conversations that ultimately led to The Big Fix which is scheduled to go on floors later this year.
Wahlberg and Kormákur's association goes back to when the former starred in the director's action thriller Contraband in 2012 and Two Guns in 2013. After a hit outing with David Mackenzie's Relay in 2024, Riz Ahmed starred in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme and Aneil Karia's Hamlet last year. While Wahlberg was last seen in The Family Plan 2, Ahmed is working on Alejandro González Iñárritu’s next film Digger.