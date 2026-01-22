Sydney Sweeney to headline feature adaptation of Edith Wharton’s The Custom of the Country

Sydney Sweeney has lined up her next literary adaptation, signing on to both star in and produce a feature film based on Edith Wharton’s 1913 novel The Custom of the Country.
The project is being developed by StudioCanal in association with Rabbit’s Foot Films, with Josie Rourke, best known for Mary Queen of Scots, set to direct from her own screenplay. The story centres on Undine Spragg, portrayed by Sweeney, a determined young woman from the Midwest who arrives in New York City at the dawn of the 20th century with her sights firmly set on social ascension.
On the production front, Sweeney is producing alongside Charles Finch for Rabbit’s Foot Films and Alison Owen for Monumental Pictures. StudioCanal is fully financing the feature and will handle theatrical releases across its international territories. Oversight for StudioCanal comes from executive vice president of global production Ron Halpern, U.S. chief creative officer Shana Eddy-Grouf, and vice president of development and production Isobel Carter.
While Sweeney anchors the film, casting director Nina Gold is currently assembling the supporting ensemble, with plans underway to move into principal photography soon.
The novel had previously been earmarked for a television adaptation, with Sofia Coppola developing a series version at Apple TV+ in 2020. However, Coppola later revealed in a 2024 interview that the project ultimately did not move forward.
Sweeney’s casting comes on the heels of a major box office win. Her recent film The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, has crossed $200 million globally following its release by Lionsgate. The thriller also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar and is adapted from Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel.