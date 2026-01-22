Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir bags two Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES: Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir on Thursday earned two Oscar nominations -- for her short The Devil Is Busy in the best documentary short category and The Perfect Neighbor in the best documentary feature segment.

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

Gandbhir and Christalyn Hampton have co-directed The Devil Is Busy, which will compete against All the Empty Rooms, Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud, Children No More: Were and Are Gone and Perfectly a Strangeness in the best documentary short segment.

The 31-minute film follows Tracii, the head of security at a women's healthcare clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, over the course of a day as she works to ensure the safety of patients and staff amid tighter abortion restrictions and persistent protests.