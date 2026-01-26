Lena Headey and Chloe Fineman onboard Red, White & Royal Wedding

The wedding band is getting larger. The cast of Red, White & Royal Wedding has expanded with the addition of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Chloe Fineman, who was recently seen in Freakier Friday. An official sequel to the 2023 film Red, White & Royal Blue, the upcoming film recently went on floors with Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz.
While Headey will portray Princess Catherine, Fineman’s role has not been revealed yet. They will join returning cast members Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Thomas Flynn, Aneesh Sheth and Malcolm Atobrah. Apart from Lena Headey and Chloe Fineman, newcomers include Henry Ashton (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) and Alex Høgh Andersen (Vikings).
The upcoming film will be directed by five-time Emmy-nominated Jamie Babbit from a script by Gemma Burgess, Matthew López, and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston.
While plot details have been kept under wraps, the leads have confirmed that Red, White & Royal Wedding's story will revolve around the marriage of Princess Beatrice (Bamber), the younger sister to Prince Henry.
The 2023 film revolves around Prince Henry, third in line to the British throne, and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, who fall in love with each other. The film ends with Alex and Henry in a relationship, fighting all the odds that could separate them. Upon release on the streamer, the film was met with positive reviews across the globe.
Along with the actors, producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Schechter Films are returning to back the project, along with Michael McGrath and Matthew López, who are also part of the banner. Jennifer Salke of Sullivan Street Productions is also producing, with Casey McQuiston and Michael Constable serving as executive producers.
A release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding is yet to be announced by the makers.