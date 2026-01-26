English

Patricia Clarkson to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese's What Happens At Night

Adapted from the eponymous novel by Peter Cameron, What Happens At Night revolves around a married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby
Patricia Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence
Patricia Clarkson is set to join Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese's much-anticipated film What Happens at Night from Apple Studios and Studiocanal.

Adapted from the eponymous novel by Peter Cameron, the story revolves around a married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby. As they check into a deserted hotel, they meet an eccentric set of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer. They struggle to get their baby and in that strange world, they question themselves and their lives that they have built together. Patrick Marber has written the script for the big screen adaptation.

It is to be noted that Apple was also behind his previous critically-acclaimed film Killers of the Flower Moon which earned 10 Academy Award nominations. While Scorsese was only set to back the film earlier, he will direct as well as produce the project through Sikelia Productions.

What Happens at Night marks DiCaprio and Scorsese's seventh collaboration while Jennifer Lawrence is joining hands with the noted director for the first time.

Clarkson portrays fair pay advocate Lilly Ledbetter in the biographical film Lilly, which hit theatres in May 2025 and is now available to stream on Netflix. Her recent credits also include Andrea Pallaoro’s acclaimed, socially resonant drama Monica and Universal Pictures’ She Said. Up next, she is set to make a guest appearance in Season 2 of Netflix’s Ransom Canyon.

