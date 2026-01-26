'One of the greatest nights of my life': Yungblud on his first-ever India performance at Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: A day after his high-voltage debut performance at Lollapalooza India, British musician Yungblud took to social media to thank his Indian fans.

Yungblud enthralled the Mumbai crowd with an explosive, high-energy set on Day 1 of the festival, marking his first-ever performance in India.

Hours after the show, the singer shared a series of photographs and videos from the concert on Instagram. In the caption, he described the night as one of the greatest of his life and promised fans that he would return next year.

“70,000 in Mumbai. I want to stay here forever. Rock ’n’ roll is alive in India and I’m in love with it. Thank you for one of the greatest nights of my life! See you next year!!!” he wrote.