'One of the greatest nights of my life': Yungblud on his first-ever India performance at Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: A day after his high-voltage debut performance at Lollapalooza India, British musician Yungblud took to social media to thank his Indian fans.
Yungblud enthralled the Mumbai crowd with an explosive, high-energy set on Day 1 of the festival, marking his first-ever performance in India.
Hours after the show, the singer shared a series of photographs and videos from the concert on Instagram. In the caption, he described the night as one of the greatest of his life and promised fans that he would return next year.
“70,000 in Mumbai. I want to stay here forever. Rock ’n’ roll is alive in India and I’m in love with it. Thank you for one of the greatest nights of my life! See you next year!!!” he wrote.
Videos from the performance, which are now going viral online, show Yungblud visibly moved by the crowd’s response. He is seen hugging fans, jumping into the audience and interacting closely with those in the front rows. Many fans took to social media to share how special it felt to see an international rock artist so open and overwhelmed by the energy of the Indian audience.
During his set, Yungblud also paid tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.
Day 1 of Lollapalooza India featured several standout performances across stages. Electronic artist Knock2 delivered heavy beats and high energy, while synthwave band The Midnight took fans on a nostalgic journey with tracks such as Sunset and Los Angeles. Canadian band Mother Mother had the crowd singing along loudly to Hayloft.