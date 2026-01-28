Live-action How to Train your Dragon sequel goes on floors

The live-action How to Train your Dragon sequel has officially commenced production. Filmmaker Dean DeBlois, who co-created the original animated series and steered the first live-action film released in June 2025, has confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. The first film was a major success at the box office, earning over $636 million worldwide. DeBlois is returning as the writer, director and executive producer for the sequel which has been set for a June 11, 2027 release in theatres.
DeBlois shared the film's logo for the first time and wrote, "Back in the saddle! Day 1 of principal photography on HTTYD2! The adventure begins..."
As reported earlier, the returning cast members include Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast in leading roles. Cate Blanchett is set to play Valka, Hiccup's long-lost mother after after voicing her role in the animated sequel. Actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, known for his roles in series like Trapped and the latest hit Severance, will be playing the dreaded villain Drago Bludvist.
The sequel adapts the 2014 animated film and continues the journey of Hiccup, the young Viking whose bond with dragons transformed his village’s way of life. As the story expands, Valka emerges as a pivotal figure in making them understand the world of dragons. But the threat of Drago Bludvist, a warlord who wants to enslave all dragons, looms large.
The rest of the cast members are: Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn as Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut and Tuffnut, respectively.
Marc Platt is backing the film under his Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel, President of the company.