Live-action How to Train your Dragon sequel goes on floors

The live-action How to Train your Dragon sequel has officially commenced production. Filmmaker Dean DeBlois, who co-created the original animated series and steered the first live-action film released in June 2025, has confirmed the news on his Instagram handle. The first film was a major success at the box office, earning over $636 million worldwide. DeBlois is returning as the writer, director and executive producer for the sequel which has been set for a June 11, 2027 release in theatres.