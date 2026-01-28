Ready or Not 2 to get an early release

The 2019 film follows an innocent Grace (Weaving) who gets married into the LeDomas family, unaware of the murky family ritual during the wedding night. As the 'family game' gets bloodier, Grace decides to retaliate and takes the fight back to the satanic gaming family. In the sequel, she is once again trapped by the LeDomas family. This time, the stakes are higher as her sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) also gets captured.