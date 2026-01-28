Ready or Not 2 to get an early release

In yet another advancement to the release date of the much-awaited Ready or Not sequel, starring Samara Weaving, the film is set for a release on March 20.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, was earlier planned for a release on April 10. It was announced late last year that the release had been moved up to March 27, before getting advanced again. With the new release date, the film will take on Forbidden Fruits and Project Hail Mary.
The 2019 film follows an innocent Grace (Weaving) who gets married into the LeDomas family, unaware of the murky family ritual during the wedding night. As the 'family game' gets bloodier, Grace decides to retaliate and takes the fight back to the satanic gaming family. In the sequel, she is once again trapped by the LeDomas family. This time, the stakes are higher as her sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) also gets captured.
The latest film, according to the official plotline, Grace battles it out with four rival families to capture the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. In addition to Weaving and Newton, the film also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, and Varun Saranga.
Also returning to the crew are writers Guy Busick and R Christopher Murphy, and cinematographer Brett Jutkiewicz. The technical team of the Searchlight film is rounded by editor Jay Prychidny and composer Sven Faulconer. The film is produced by Radio Silence Productions' Tripp Vinson, Bradley J Fischer, James Vanderbilt, and William Sherak.