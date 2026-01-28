Cinema Without Borders: Power of the collective—Everybody to Kenmure Street

Much as it has happened with similar global movements technology played a major ally with word about it spreading quick and fast through community message networks, WhatsApp groups, mobile cameras and live feeds. In fact Sierra’s most gargantuan filmmaking task would have been to crowdsource the scattered public footage of the event and to then compile and arrange the archival material (special props to editor Colin Monie) into a compelling documentation, once again mirroring how the diffused group of strangers had organised itself, without any pre-planning, at that historic instance.