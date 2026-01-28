Wong Kar-wai's Blossoms Shangai to release on this date on Mubi

Earlier, we reported about filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai's debut series Blossoms Shangai being set to release in India through Mubi. Earlier today, the streaming platform announced the release date of the series, consisting 10 episodes in each of the three parts. The streamer will release the series sequentially, with the first 10 episodes dropping on February 26 and the next two parts set to release in March and April, respectively. Mubi also dropped a new poster for the series that features Hu Ge's character.