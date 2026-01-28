Wong Kar-wai's Blossoms Shangai to release on this date on Mubi

Earlier, we reported about filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai's debut series Blossoms Shangai being set to release in India through Mubi. Earlier today, the streaming platform announced the release date of the series, consisting 10 episodes in each of the three parts. The streamer will release the series sequentially, with the first 10 episodes dropping on February 26 and the next two parts set to release in March and April, respectively. Mubi also dropped a new poster for the series that features Hu Ge's character.
Based on Jin Yucheng's novel Blossoms, the series explores Ah Bao’s (Hu Ge) transformation from an ordinary person into a celebrated tycoon. With Uncle Ye, Foreign Trade Office representative Miss Wang and restaurant owner Ling Zi serving as his guides, Bao makes the most of a city's rebirth following economic reform. However, with the opening of The Grand Lisbon, a mysterious woman's restaurant, Bao's world starts to fall apart.
Blossoms Shangai also stars Ma Yili, Xin Zhilei, You Benchang, and Tang Yan. While it was broadcast on television in China a couple of years ago, there has been a long wait for its digital premiere. The news about Mubi releasing it is sure to excite fans of filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai, known for titles such as In the Mood for Love, 2046 and Chungking Express.
Some audiences, who have watched the series during its original release, call it a series that resemble the spirit, visual aesthetic, and thematic elements of Kar-Wai's feature films. The plot deals with themes such as the passing of time, memory, success, and longing, whereas the red hues in the poster also remind you of In the Mood for Love.