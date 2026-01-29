Antonio Banderas on board Unmerciful Good Fortune

Antonio Banderas is on board the cast of the upcoming supernatural thriller Unmerciful Good Fortune. Actors Rosario Dawson and Susan Sarandon are also part of the film.
Unmerciful Good Fortune, which is based on Edwin Sanchez's play of the same name, is written and directed by Tirsa Hackshaw. Dawson is producing the film along with Brian Kirchoff, Tom DeSanto, Jordan Wilson, and Corey Large. Playhouse Group is also backing the film.
The story of Unmerciful Good Fortune follows Maritza Cruz (Dawson), an upscale celebrity lawyer, who has to defend a young woman, who claims she has psychic abilities, in a case that is much talked about in the media. The young woman claims that she uses her abilities to kill people, in order to prevent far worse situations, which send Maritza into a spiritual and moral spiral.
Sarandon will essay the role of Dr Irene Charles, with Banderas as Pito Cruz. Scott Eastwood is also part of the film, and portrays Paul Leslie.
Banderas will next be seen in the Anthony Bourdain biopic, Tony, as Ciro. Dominic Sessa, who is known for his performance in The Holdovers, is playing Bourdain.