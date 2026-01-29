Diane Lane to star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe in new Exorcist film from Mike Flanagan

The 1973 original, adapted from William Peter Blatty’s novel, told the now-legendary tale of a girl’s demonic possession and the priests who attempt to save her. It earned 10 Oscar nominations and became a landmark in horror cinema. Later films explored offshoots of that story, delving into the characters’ pasts and other linked cases. While plot details for Mike Flanagan's version of The Exorcist have not been revealed yet, it is described as a "radical new take" on the franchise.