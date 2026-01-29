Matt Damon recalls humbling lesson after failed Dead Poets Society audition

Damon suggested that it was a humbling experience for him and Affleck, one to keep in mind about the film industry. "It was a good lesson in like.. what's at stake in this career. There is not really an in-between: You are either in the movie or you are sweeping up..," Damon said about doing the summer job after the failed audition. The actor also reiterated that he and Affleck do not have any grudge or animosity against the film's cast, including Hawke, who is nominated for best actor at the Oscars and BATFA Film Awards this year for his performance in Blue Moon.