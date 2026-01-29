Regina Hall joins hands with Adam Driver in hostage thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit for Netflix

Hall is widely recognized for her role in the Scary Movie franchise and is set to reprise her part in the sixth installment from the Wayans brothers. Her film credits also include Girls Trip, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., The Best Man series, and Think Like a Man along with its sequel. On television, she most recently appeared in Showtime’s Black Monday and Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and earlier featured in popular shows such as Ally McBeal and Insecure.