Regina Hall joins hands with Adam Driver in hostage thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit for Netflix

Following her notable performance in Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, Regina Hall has onboarded Rabbit, Rabbit, a hostage thriller series for Netflix where she will star opposite Adam Driver.
Announced back in October 2025, the series follows an escaped convict J-Will (Driver) who is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop. There, he takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. "But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator (Hall) trained in 'tactical empathy'," reads the plotline.
Hall takes on the role of Poppy, a retired FBI supervisory special agent who is dragged into the case. She is the only person able to match Will's intellect.
Peter Craig serves as the creator and showrunner of Rabbit, Rabbit. Besides starring in the lead, Driver is also an executive producer on the series along with Philip Barantini, who is set to direct the series. The other executive producers on the show are Samantha Beddoe for her and Barantini’s It’s All Made Up Productions and Bryan Unkeless for his and Craig’s Night Owl Stories banner.
Hall is widely recognized for her role in the Scary Movie franchise and is set to reprise her part in the sixth installment from the Wayans brothers. Her film credits also include Girls Trip, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., The Best Man series, and Think Like a Man along with its sequel. On television, she most recently appeared in Showtime’s Black Monday and Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and earlier featured in popular shows such as Ally McBeal and Insecure.