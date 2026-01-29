Ana De Armas to star as fitness influencer in Sweat

The plot follows an emerging fitness influencer, Armas' Emma Kent, whose ambition is to be as successful as social media sensation Kat Highbrook. However, Kent's carefully curated world starts falling apart as her encounter with Highbrook goes awry, forcing her into an arrangement with an obsessive admirer named Trent. And Trent's devotion for Kent leads to a situation that tests the extent to which she is open to going for the sake of fame.