Julia Garner and Charlize Theron join hands for Tyrant for Amazon MGM Studios

Plot details have been kept under wraps for now. However, the film is known to have shades of Wall Street and Whiplash and is set in New York City's high-end culinary world. Based on a story by Weil and Cody Behan, Tyrant is being backed by Theron through her Secret Menu banner alongside her partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix. Weil and producing partner Natalie Laine Williams are also backing.