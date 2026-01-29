Julia Garner and Charlize Theron join hands for Tyrant for Amazon MGM Studios

Actors Julia Garner and Charlize Theron are set to join hands for an upcoming thriller titled Tyrant from director David Weil for Amazon MGM Studios. Besides helming Weil is also writing the film which is expected to go on floors later this year.
Plot details have been kept under wraps for now. However, the film is known to have shades of Wall Street and Whiplash and is set in New York City's high-end culinary world. Based on a story by Weil and Cody Behan, Tyrant is being backed by Theron through her Secret Menu banner alongside her partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix. Weil and producing partner Natalie Laine Williams are also backing.
Garner starred in two of 2025's biggest hits: the Oscar-nominated horror thriller Weapons and the Marvel film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. She is best recognised for her Emmy-winning work on the Netflix series Ozark. The Royal Hotel by Neon and The Assistant by Bleecker Street Media are two of Garner's other noteworthy recent film credits.
Charlize Theron was last seen in The Old Guard 2, directed by Victoria Mahoney. Besides Tyrant, she also has Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated The Odyssey, which is currently in post-production.