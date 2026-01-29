Henry Cavill unveils first look from 'Highlander' reboot

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Henry Cavill has shared first look from his new action outing -- the upcoming reboot of 'Highlander' from 'John Wick' filmmaker Chad Stahelski.

Cavill shared first-look images from the project on Instagram on Wednesday, offering fans an early glimpse into his latest screen transformation.

"Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy," the actor wrote in the post.