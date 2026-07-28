Tom Holland calls playing Spider-Man ‘the gift of my life’ as he returns for fourth film

Tom Holland has described playing Spider-Man as “the gift of my life” as he prepares to return as the web-slinging superhero for a fourth time in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor said he hopes to continue taking on more adventures as the iconic Marvel character, praising the strong bond between the teams at Marvel and Sony.

The upcoming film is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to erase knowledge of his secret identity from everyone’s memory, including his girlfriend MJ and his best friend Ned.

“There’s a family here at Marvel and Sony. We’ve been making these films for 10 years and we’re all really good friends. We still love working together, and there’s a shared love for this character, Peter Parker,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter.