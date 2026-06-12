French singer Patrick Bruel charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual assault

PARIS: French singer and actor Patrick Bruel was handed preliminary charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment of several women between 2008 and 2019 and released under strict judicial supervision, a prosecutor's office said Thursday.

Bruel, 67, denies the allegations.

He was brought Wednesday before four investigative judges at the court in Nanterre, in the western suburbs of Paris, following a two-day police custody.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office said the formal investigation concerns allegations of rape in 2008 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, attempted rape in 2010 in Brussels, and sexual assault and sexual harassment in Perpignan, in southern France, and Ajaccio, Corsica, both in 2019.

The judicial investigation also continues into other allegations of rape, attempted rape and sexual harassment between 2010 and 2019 in three French cities and in Nyon, Switzerland, according to prosecutors.

Some allegations that had previously been dismissed without further action were reexamined and included in the case, the prosecutor’s office said.