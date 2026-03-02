Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor cast in Three Incestuous Sisters

Actors Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor are all set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Three Incestuous Sisters, the 2005 best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Italian director Alice Rohrwacher, known for The Wonders (2014) and La chimera (2023) will be directing the film from a script she co-wrote with Ottessa Moshfegh.
The upcoming film is said to be loosely based on the novel, but plot details are currently under wraps. Production for the project is scheduled to begin in April.
The project will be backed and produced by Indian Paintbrush. Production duties will be handled by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly under their banner TeaTime Pictures, alongside Steven Rales representing Indian Paintbrush.
Johnson was last seen in the romantic drama Materialists which was released last year where she shared screen space with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.
Saoirse Ronan, who earned critical acclaim for The Outrun (2024), is currently filming the Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes, where she takes on the role of Linda McCartney.
Similarly, Jessie Buckley's performance in Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a Golden Globe victory. She will next appear in The Bride! alongside Christian Bale, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Josh O'Connor was most recently part of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Up next, he stars opposite Emily Blunt in Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg.