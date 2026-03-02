Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor cast in Three Incestuous Sisters

Actors Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor are all set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Three Incestuous Sisters, the 2005 best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger. Italian director Alice Rohrwacher, known for The Wonders (2014) and La chimera (2023) will be directing the film from a script she co-wrote with Ottessa Moshfegh.