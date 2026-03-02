Two seperate GI Joe films in development at Paramount

Later, a sequel GI Joe: Retaliation, was directed by Jon M Chu, and was released in 2013. Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise, playing the lead in the film. A spin-off based on the character Snake Eyes, who was essayed by Ray Park in the film, was released in 2021. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins featured Henry Golding in the titular role, and also featured Samara Weaving, Andrew Koji, and Ursula Corbrero.