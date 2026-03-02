Two seperate GI Joe films in development at Paramount

Paramount is developing two new films based in the GI Joe franchise. Writer Max Landis is writing one, with actor-writer Danny McBride working on another, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Landis, the son of director John Landis, has previously written for films like Chronicle (2012), American Ultra (2015), and Victor Frankenstein (2015). This will be his first project, since was accused of sexual assault in 2017.
Meanwhile, McBride has created and headlined The Righteous Gemstones, and has appeared in films like Up in the Air (2009) and Alien: Covenant (2017).
GI Joe is a series of toys created by Hasbro. The first film adaptation, GI Joe: Rise of Cobra was released in 2009. The film directed by Stephen Sommers, stars Channing Tatum, Sienna Miller and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and followed the titular team, as they fought against the criminal organisation, Cobra.
Later, a sequel GI Joe: Retaliation, was directed by Jon M Chu, and was released in 2013. Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise, playing the lead in the film. A spin-off based on the character Snake Eyes, who was essayed by Ray Park in the film, was released in 2021. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins featured Henry Golding in the titular role, and also featured Samara Weaving, Andrew Koji, and Ursula Corbrero.