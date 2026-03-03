Geeta Gandbhir: 'Religion has been weaponised against women'

Documentary storytelling and filmmaking are no different from scripted storytelling or filmmaking in how they tell a story. We are telling the life stories of real people in the film. But the stories of the lives of real people are stranger than fiction, and you cannot make them up. It's more about the craft of the film. So, a documentary can be crafted as immersive, as propulsive, as compelling as a scripted film.



What was interesting about The Perfect Neighbor is that our editor, Viridiana Lieberman, was nominated for the Critics' Choice documentary award, but she was up against nominees from scripted projects like Sinners or F1. She has now broken a glass ceiling for documentaries. When nominations came in, they considered it and wrote her in.