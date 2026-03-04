Paul Giamatti stars in horror film Boutique

Actor Paul Giamatti is known for his roles in family films and comedies, such as Sideways, The Holdovers, and Big Fat Liar, to name a few. The actor is now set to make his comeback to horror cinema after a long time, with a role in writer-director Jim Gavin's Boutique, reports Deadline. The film stars him as an American tourist in an eerie coastal town in the UK. The place inspired his favourite author, but he comes across a murderous group of people there.
Giamatti's last major role in a horror film is as Dr Alan Shapiro in 2016's Morgan, co-starring Kate Mara and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. Around the release of 2012's horror-comedy John Dies at the End, the actor called himself an admirer of such films in an interview with DAiLY Dead. Speaking about Boutique, the actor described its screenplay as "one of the best" he has read in his career and as one that is "scary, bizarre, funny, and strangely moving".
Giamatti and Dan Carey are set to produce the film under their Touchy Feely Films banner, along with James Harris and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions and XYZ Films' Guy Danella, who will finance the film as well.
Boutique marks Jim Gavin's first feature film as a director. He is known for his work on television, most notably as the creator of the comedy-drama series Lodge 49. The film brings him back together with Touchy Feely Films and Giamatti after their collaboration on the aforesaid series. Giamatti served as an executive producer on the series and had a minor voice role in it.
Paul Giamatti's upcoming projects include a yet-to-be-titled drama and a hitherto-untitled musical with Tom McCarthy and Jesse Eisenberg, respectively. He also has a Hostel series adaptation with Eli Roth in the pipeline.