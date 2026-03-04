Sasha Calle joins the cast of Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist

Following the success of Joe Carnahan's The Rip, Sasha Calle has joined the cast of Mike Flanagan's much-anticipated The Exorcist, the upcoming instalment in the critically acclaimed horror franchise. She joins the previously announced ensemble cast which includes Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Laurence Fishburne.
As reported earlier, the new installment of the iconic horror franchise will be a standalone story unfolding within the broader Exorcist universe and will not be tied to any of the previous Exorcist films. Mike Flanagan has written the script and will direct and produce through his banner, Red Room Pictures for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. The roles of the actors are currently under wraps.
The 1973 original, directed by William Friedkin, follows two priests, played by Max von Sydow and Jason Miller, who perform an exorcism on a young girl, portrayed by Linda Blair. The film became a cult-classic, earning 10 Oscar nominations and became a landmark in horror cinema. Later films explored offshoots of that story, delving into the characters’ pasts and other linked cases. Plot details for Mike Flanagan's version of The Exorcist have not been revealed yet, but it is described as a "radical new take" on the franchise.
Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek serve as executive producers on the film, which marks the fourth time Flanagan has teamed up with Blumhouse. The Exorcist movie has locked a March 12, 2027 release date worldwide by Universal Pictures.
Calle made her big-screen debut as Supergirl in The Flash (2023), marking a milestone as the first Latina performer to take on the legendary superhero role in a major studio production.
Calle also featured in Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses (2024), sharing screen space with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, and Diego Calva. Additionally, she leads Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio’s In the Summers (2024). Up next, Calle will be starring alongside Colin Farrell in Season 2 of Apple TV’s Sugar.