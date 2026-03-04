Sasha Calle joins the cast of Mike Flanagan's The Exorcist

The 1973 original, directed by William Friedkin, follows two priests, played by Max von Sydow and Jason Miller, who perform an exorcism on a young girl, portrayed by Linda Blair. The film became a cult-classic, earning 10 Oscar nominations and became a landmark in horror cinema. Later films explored offshoots of that story, delving into the characters’ pasts and other linked cases. Plot details for Mike Flanagan's version of The Exorcist have not been revealed yet, but it is described as a "radical new take" on the franchise.