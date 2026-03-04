Sonic 4 starts filming, director Jeff Fowler shares update

On Tuesday, director Jeff Fowler took to his social media handles to confirm the commencement of production for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, the fourth instalment in the action-adventure comedy film series, developed by Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy Group from Sega's popular video game.
Sharing the announcement, the filmmaker shared a photo of himself holding a hammer, signifying its association with Sonic's pink hedgehog Amy Rose, whose character will be voiced by Kristen Bell.
While Ben Schwartz voices the titular character, Idris Elba joined Sonic 2 as the voice of Knuckles and Keanu Reeves came in for Sonic 3, voicing Shadow. Jim Carrey plays the evil Dr Robotnik, while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter portray Sonic's parents. Lee Majdoub will be seen as Agent Stone.
Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films, which were released from 2020 to 2024, will return to helm the fourth. Plot details are currently under wraps. Returning as producers are Neal H Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Films and Toru Nakahara.
Sonic 4 is slated for a release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2027.