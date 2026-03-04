Cinema Without Borders: The Parent Trap—A Family

Told in two chapters, the film follows the same story and situations spread over three weeks, seen first from the sister’s and then the brother’s eyes. The crossover and repeated sequences in both their narratives bring out the ambiguities underlying the convoluted and unfathomable situation and the different ways in which each of them is processing and responding to it. For Nina it is a defining moment to consider escaping from the family while dealing with the issues centred on her own queer identity. For Eli it’s the time to dream of things getting back to normal, of celebrating birthdays together once again. In doing so both retreat into their own shells and in battling their inner demons get into an ugly conflict with each other. Both segments get rounded off in similar heartrending ways with their breakdowns.