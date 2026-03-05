Christopher Briney-Michelle Randolph's Clashing Through the Snow goes on floors
Prime Video has announced that production has officially commenced for Clashing Through the Snow, starring Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph in lead roles. Announcing the news, the streamer shared a photo of the lead actors on set with a clapboard.
Carlson Young of Upgraded-fame is helming Clashing Through the Snow for Wonderland Sound and Vision partners McG and Mary Viola. Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing scripted the film for the screen. Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment is also backing the film.
Lukas Cage is also a part of the cast of Clashing Through the Snow, which has previously been described as a comedy feature that is billed as "Planes, Trains and Automobiles for this generation". Kyle Luker of Industry Entertainment is serving as executive producer along with Academy Award-winning writer-director Ari Sandel.
Christopher Briney is known for his role as Conrad Fisher in Prime Video's popular series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Following the season's finale earlier last year, the actor is set to return for The Summer I Turned Pretty — The Movie. He also starred in Paramount's reimagining of Mean Girls. Up next, he has Hacks and The Julia Set.
Randolph’s profile has been on the rise thanks to her roles in two prominent Sheridan projects. She played Liz Strafford in 1923, sharing the screen with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and currently stars as the daughter of Billy Bob Thornton’s character in Landman, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year. She can now be seen on the big screen in Scream 7.
The film's director, Young, has also helmed the Sophie Turner film Trust, a theatrical release. Recently, she helmed The Last Sunrise, Amazon MGM Studios' version of Anna Todd's best-selling romance novel series, After.