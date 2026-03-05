Game of Thrones film in development

A feature film set in the world of Game of Thrones (2011) is in an early phase of development, marking the franchise’s first leap from television to the big screen. According to Page Six Hollywood, the project is being developed by Warner Bros based on the George RR Martin novel and written by Beau Willimon, known for Andor (2022). Willimon has submitted his first screenplay draft for the film to Warner Bros.
While the plot remains tightly under wraps, George RR Martin, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, has indicated that the proposed film might explore the events set 300 years before the timeline of the fan-favourite HBO series. However, neither a director nor the cast has been confirmed for the adaptation.
The “Dune-sized feature film”, as the author calls it, will follow King Aegon I Targaryen’s Westeros conquest, which merged the seven kingdoms into one realm. The speculations signal an expansion of the fantasy franchise from beyond the television, where it has remained dominant since its 2011 debut, to a larger-scale. Based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, the original HBO series became a global cultural phenomenon, winning multiple awards at Primetime Emmys.
Apart from the rumoured feature-film, the canonical HBO series has served as a base for two more spin-offs — House of The Dragon (2022) starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, that takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones and A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms (2026) starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, that is set 100 years after the original series.
The Emmy-winner, House of the Dragon, is awaiting the release of its third season in June, whereas A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for a second season, which is expected to debut next year.