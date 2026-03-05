English

Sandra Bullock to reunite with The Lost City writer Dana Fox for Sony's new film

Sandra Bullock is also set to produce under her Fortis Films banner, apart from starring in the untitled film
(L) Sandra Bullock; (R) Dana Fox
Oscar winner Sandra Bullock is reportedly set to star in and produce a new film with her The Lost City writer Dana Fox for Sony. The two reunite after Paramount's 2022 box office hit after Sony Pictures landed the yet-to-be-titled project amid a competitive situation.

Bullock is set to produce under her Fortis Films banner, apart from starring. On the other hand, Fox will produce under her company, Foxy Inc., and also write the film. On behalf of Foxy, Margy Love will executive produce. Plot details for the film are yet to be disclosed.

Bullock previously worked with Sony in the studio's 2022 film, Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt. Sony wanted Bullock to come back to the studio after the success of The Lost City, which led to more attention on this untitled project. Meanwhile, Fox is writing and serving as a showrunner on Clue, as she is also on a multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Television. The series is currently in development at Peacock.

Bullock recently collaborated with Nicole Kidman on the sequel to Practical Magic 2, which is slated for a September release by Warner Bros. The actor is known for her Oscar-winning performance in The Blind Side and her role in Gravity, for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

Meanwhile, Fox's recent work includes co-writing Wicked and Wicked: For Good, helmed by Jon M Chu. Both successful ventures, the films earned $1.3 billion worldwide combined, receiving both commercial and critical acclaim. Apart from The Lost City, Fox also co-wrote and executive produced the Emma Stone and Emma Thompson film Cruella for Disney. 

Sandra Bullock
Dana Fox

