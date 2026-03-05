Sandra Bullock to reunite with The Lost City writer Dana Fox for Sony's new film

Bullock previously worked with Sony in the studio's 2022 film, Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt. Sony wanted Bullock to come back to the studio after the success of The Lost City, which led to more attention on this untitled project. Meanwhile, Fox is writing and serving as a showrunner on Clue, as she is also on a multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Television. The series is currently in development at Peacock.